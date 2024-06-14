  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 killed in plane crash near Siler City Municipal Airport

WTVD logo
Friday, June 14, 2024 8:11PM
Plane crash site in Siler City | LIVE
Plane crash site in Siler City | LIVE

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An airplane crashed, killing two people in Chatham County on Friday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the Siler City Municipal Airport around 12:50 p.m.

Chopper 11 flew over the crash site and noted that it was about 1 mile south-southeast of the airport.

The plane crashed into a wooded area. It appeared charred and mangled.

The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were onboard the plane when it crashed. NCSHP said both of those people died.

The airplane that crashed was a single engine Piper PA-28.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW