Woman accused of killing Green Beret husband secretly disposed of his body, court documents show

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- New court documents are shedding light on the January investigation that took place behind iron gates where Clinton Bonnell once lived.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says during that welfare check at the home, Shana Cloud "indicated Bonnell did not return home" the night before. Deputies, however, say they found his vehicle located in the driveway, along with his car keys, book bag for school and other items.

The Office says in the arrest affidavit Bonnell's cell phone records show he did come to the couple's home that night and did not leave residence.

The affidavit also details how law enforcement went to lengths to identify Bonnell. Only his torso was found in a pond this past February.

Deputies say "due to the conditions of the remains," the North Carolina State Medical Examiner's Office had to obtain DNA and create a DNA profile.

That was then sent to the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System to be compared to the DNA on file for Bonnell.

He was a former Green Beret.

Clint Bonnell (Photo Credit: Family)

ABC11 is being told the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the rest of Bonnell's body.

An investigator says, "preliminary autopsy results show Bonnell was shot multiple times," and "Cloud secretly disposed of Bonnell's remains."

The prosecution believes he was killed a day after he went to a lawyer's office to seek a divorce and told his girlfriend he was preparing to end the marriage.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West says the pending divorce could have possibly been a motive.

Days after his torso was discovered, a legal battle ensued over control of Bonnell's assets. They included the couple's home, two vehicles and his USAA checking account.

As Cloud was being formally arraigned for Bonnell's murder, the lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed.

Bonnell was a former Green Beret and was taking classes at Methodist University. He was enrolled in the Physician's Assistant Program.

"Clint was elected as the president of his cohort shortly after beginning his studies at Methodist University," said Methodist University Program Director for the Physician Assistant Program, April Martin. "I would describe Clint as a dedicated, passionate student who his classmates quickly recognized as a leader."

The University is now offering counseling services to students.

Cloud's bond was denied and she remains in jail. She faces capital punishment in this case.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for mid-April.