Greg Barnes, former ABC11 reporter, dies at 73 at his Lumberton home

He retired in 2017 after 34 years with ABC11, but had a lasting impact on how we cover our communities.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former ABC11 reporter, Greg Barnes, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 73.

Greg had a special way of taking us into the stories he reported from our Fayetteville newsroom to the coast for his excellent hurricane coverage.

He used to refer to himself as part of the Bullseye Strike Team covering hurricanes taking us all into the heart of the storm.

Greg also brought depth and compassion to our coverage of our military families at, what was then, Fort Bragg.

He loved covering the homecoming from deployments, and Greg often traveled with the soldiers on their foreign trips.

Greg passed away at his home in Lumberton with his family and former ABC11 photographer Fred Heggs by his side.

His family said a celebration of life will be held at Floyd's Mortuary and Crematory in Lumberton, NC. Details are still being finalized.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare at 206 Warrior Trail Whiteville, NC 28472