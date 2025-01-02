Gypsy Rose Blanchard welcomes 1st child

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman sent to prison for the murder of her mother, is now a mom, according to a photo shared on Instagram by her partner, Ken Urker.

The photo, posted Wednesday, shows Blanchard in a hospital bed holding a newborn baby alongside Urker, who is standing next to the bed with his hand on the baby.

"Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all ," Urker captioned the photo.

A representative for Blanchard confirmed to ABC News Wednesday that Blanchard and the baby are "doing well."

Blanchard first announced her pregnancy in July, sharing a photo collage on Instagram of her alongside Urker and holding an ultrasound picture.

In the caption, Blanchard wrote, "We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025"

Blanchard later shared more about her pregnancy in an interview in July with ABC News' Juju Chang, saying, "I'm excited. At first, I was very nervous. But I'm very excited."

Blanchard's new role as a mother comes just over a year after she was released from prison in December 2023.

Blanchard, now in her 30s, served more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for plotting to have her mother, Clauddinne "Dee Dee" Blanchard, killed.

Dee Dee Blanchard allegedly abused her daughter for years by convincing Gypsy Blanchard and the public that she was extremely sick when she wasn't.

The case garnered national headlines and was even made into a Hulu streaming series titled "The Act" 2019. Patricia Arquette won an Emmy for playing Dee Dee Blanchard in the series.

After her release from prison, Gypsy Blanchard's life in the first six months since her release was captured on camera for a Lifetime docuseries titled "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup."

In the interview with Chang in July, Gypsy Blanchard reflected on what she thought it would be like to become a mother.

"I understand that with my past, there's gonna be a lot of people that kind of question if I even should be a mother or even have children in my care," Blanchard said.

"I know that I'm not perfect. I know that I have made mistakes in the past. And I will probably make minor mistakes going forward," she continued. "But at the same time, I do know right from wrong. And learning from past mistakes is a growth that comes with time."

Describing how she planned to raise her own child, whom she later announced would be a girl, Gypsy Blanchard added, ""My mother did not want to see me meet those milestones that every child should have, like going on a first date, a prom, you know, a bike ride."

"All of those little milestone moments that make life worth living, I didn't get to have that," she said. "And so I want my child to have all of the things that he or she could ever want in life."

