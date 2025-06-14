Halifax County deputy indicted in shooting of man during standoff

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former deputy in Halifax County has been indicted a year after he shot a man during a standoff.

The shooting happened on March 11 in Scotland Neck.

Bozard, a former lieutenant with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office, shot and injured a 62-year-old man who authorities said was armed with a handgun and making threats.

"This indictment against Lt. Bozard is unfortunate, but I respect the process of the Grand Jury and their findings," Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis said in a statement. "I will continue to stand by Lt. Bozard and support him throughout this process."

There was a three-hour standoff before the shooting, which happened when authorities said the man pulled out a gun and threatened deputies.

Davis also said Bozard was "not a bad apple or a rogue officer." He added that Bozard has "demonstrated exemplary knowledge and leadership throughout his career" and was "well respected throughout Halifax County and in the law enforcement community."

The man who was shot, James Melvin Lee Jr., was critically wounded but survived.

