Standoff in Scotland Neck ends with deputy shooting man who was threatening others

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A standoff between a man and law enforcement in Scotland Neck ended with deputies shooting the man.

It all began at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday when a man, later identified as James Melvin Lee Jr., 62, reportedly started making threats while carrying a handgun.

Halifax County Sheriff's Office and Scotland Neck Police Department each sent officers to investigate. They caught up with Lee around Highway 125 and Grasunan Road.

Once there, a standoff took place between the officers and Lee.

Halifax County Sheriff's Office said that about 5:45 p.m. Lee pulled out his gun to threaten deputies and one deputy opened fire.

That deputy was identified as Lieutenant J. Bozard.

Lee was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case, which is standard procedure for when a law enforcement officer shoots their gun while on duty.