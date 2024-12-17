24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Tuesday, December 17, 2024 9:34PM
Harnett County school bus carrying students involved in crash
Bus No. 29 coming from Benhaven Elementary School was involved in a collision.

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Milton Welch Road in Cameron.

It appears a vehicle rear-ended Bus No. 29 coming from Benhaven Elementary School.

There were students on board but no injuries were reported, according to a Harnett County Schools spokesperson.

The bus wasn't disabled after the crash, the spokesperson said and planned to continue its route after investigators cleared the scene.

ABC11 is working to gather more information.

