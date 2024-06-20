Second Harvest to hold biggest ever food giveaway as hunger rises in the Sandhills

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Second Harvest Food Bank in Fayetteville is hosting its biggest food giveaway in its history on Friday due to the rising number of families experiencing hunger in the Sandhills.

As they were busy preparing for the big food giveaway, Second Harvest told ABC11 that they usually give away food to around 250 households a month. However, this time, the team said they expect to give food to 2,000 households at the Crown Complex. That's about 120,000 pounds of food when they normally give out 10,000.

"It's like maybe a month's worth of work in like a week or so," said Carlene Morales of Action Pathways.

Food Bank Director David Griffin said the increased need has long been in the making.

"From April last year to April this year, we saw a 283% increase in neighbors coming, needing food assistance," Griffin said.

He also said it's drawing concern over how they'll be able to sustain helping so many people.

The food bank said more and more families are hungry because aid programs from the pandemic are over, and because of inflation at the grocery store. They also said the summer heat isn't helping.

"It drives up a whole lot because you're talking about healthy alternatives, foods, and things of that nature. And if the heat costs go up, then your utility bills go up because you're trying to cool your house or whatever it may be," Griffin said.

The team said they're starting to exhaust their resources to help as many people as they can:

"On a typical basis, (we) might have maybe 10-15 volunteers," Morales said. "I know the count this morning for tomorrow was, we're at least 80 volunteers."