Cleaning material identified as substance that forced evacuations in Zebulon

Multiple businesses evacuated after three City of Raleigh employees find unknown substance near drainage ditch.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple businesses were evacuated after three City of Raleigh employees found an unknown substance near drainage ditch.

It happened off East Gannon Avenue near U.S. 264 around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Raleigh employees were cutting grass when they located the substance near a drainage ditch. When they got close to it, they all started to feel ill.

They were all checked out by medical experts and cleared.

As a precaution, businesses near the area were evacuated. That includes East Wake Academy, Braven Environmental and Eastern Wake Education Center.

The substance was later identified as a cleaning agent. Crews put down absorbent mats and cleaned up the substance.

Investigators said the substance turned out to not be widespread or hazardous.