Charlotte teen suspect in 35 cases charged as an adult

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A juvenile suspect in Charlotte now faces 72 charges stemming from 35 cases after House Bill 834 went into effect.

The law allows law enforcement to charge 16 and 17-year-olds as adults for high-level felonies.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced that the juvenile who was previously listed as a suspect in 35 cases, has been charged with 72 offenses, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Due to the provisions of HB 834, the juvenile is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond in a neighboring county. This bond is associated with charges of first-degree attempted murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

