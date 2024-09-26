Wake County Public Schools to talk the impact of House Bill 10 on the district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County school officials will discuss the impact of House Bill 10 on the district.

The wide-reaching measure focused on school vouchers and cooperation between ICE and local sheriff's offices among other points.

The legislation would provide significant funding toward opportunity scholarships in Wake County. It would clear the backlog of 55,000 applicants and give money to families to put toward the costs of private schools.

Last week, however, Governor Cooper vetoed the measure.

"This legislation is a real threat to our public schools," he said at a news conference. "They've set aside $4 billion over the next decade. They've also put in place tax cuts for the wealthy and for corporations. There's not going to be any money to invest in public schools and better teacher pay."

Lawmakers are expected to vote to override that veto.

