Students learn more about HBCUs at Wake County career fair: 'wonderful opportunity'

The district partnered with the Wendell First Baptist Church Saturday for an HBCU career and admissions fair.

The district partnered with the Wendell First Baptist Church Saturday for an HBCU career and admissions fair.

The district partnered with the Wendell First Baptist Church Saturday for an HBCU career and admissions fair.

The district partnered with the Wendell First Baptist Church Saturday for an HBCU career and admissions fair.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students in Wake County are getting the opportunity to learn more about historically Black colleges and universities.

The district partnered with the Wendell First Baptist Church Saturday for an HBCU career and admissions fair.

Students got the chance to meet with local college representatives to learn about their program and scholarship opportunities.

Wake County Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor served as a guest speaker.

"Just a wonderful opportunity for students to come out and have an opportunity to engage with colleges and universities that have come to share the wonderful experiences that they can have," he said.

Ava Closs, a librarian in Wake County, said the fair was phenomenal.

"It has been pleasing to see the students and their parents as well as the recruiters come out to shine and show up what they have to offer," she said.

This was the 10th year of the event.

