Heavy rain brings areas of flash flooding in the Sandhills

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rain moving across North Carolina on Thursday sparked flash flood warnings for some areas in the Sandhills.

Lee County officials said emergency crews are responding to multiple water rescues after four inches of rain fell Thursday afternoon.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Lee County until 6:15 p.m.

The Lee County Emergency Management also reported areas with downed trees, power lines, and flooded roadways.

People are being urged to travel with extreme caution throughout the City of Sanford and the surrounding areas.

