Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, wife Nicole donate $3M to Hurricane Helene relief efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole have made an initial $3 million commitment to Hurricane Helene relief efforts through their foundation.

It's to support immediate and long-term humanitarian aid and recovery efforts in North and South Carolina in the wake of devastation from the Category 4 storm.

The region remains in a state of emergency, and more than 50 people have died.

"The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers, and Charlotte FC stand alongside all those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene and the devastation it has wrought across the southeast, and particularly in our backyard throughout the Carolinas," said David and Nicole Tepper said in a release.

Tepper purchased the Panthers in 2018. The foundation will assist several food banks and pantries, local community foundations and other service agencies in the Carolinas.

"This is our home and we are committed to supporting relief efforts throughout the region by providing critical resources and aiding the efforts of our heroic first responders," the Teppers said. "The impact on our community has been severe, but Carolinians are resilient and courageous, and together, we will rebuild and recover."

