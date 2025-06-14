'Echoes of the Forest' project turns Helene-fallen trees into works of art

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A group of local woodworkers and artists are finding a new way to honor the trees that were lost during Hurricane Helene.

It's all part of a new project called "Echoes of the Forest," where woodworkers are creating storm-salvaged pieces to honor the trees lost in our region by transforming them into meaningful works of art.

The first Echo in this series was unveiled in the River Arts District on Thursday, an area that was incredibly hard-hit by Helene.

Created by woodworker Chester Shuey, it's an 800-pound bench built from a salvaged white oak. Shuey said it took him more than two weeks to complete it and that it's an embodiment of our area's natural beauty.

"Using the inspiration of like the wind, the water, using that as some kind of imagery for the bench and it all kind of wrap around and tie together," Shuey said. "It provides an opportunity for change, and you always have to be moving forward."

Organizers at Thursday's event explained that the goal is to place these echoes in some of Western North Carolina's hardest-hit areas, to showcase resilience and renewal.

"It's all about having things to enjoy, right? We make art, we make crafts, we want people to enjoy our things, and this is just one small way to do it," Shuey said.

