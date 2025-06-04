State takes next steps to rebuild I-40 in western NC after Hurricane Helene damage

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- State officials are taking the next step in rebuilding damaged sections of Interstate 40 in Haywood County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation selected two sites for extracting and storing the material needed for the construction.

The sites, in the Pigeon River Gorge, sit just across the river from the interstate damaged by Hurricane Helene last year.

Officials said the proximity will help speed up construction and reduce costs.

"The coordination between all agencies and stakeholders in the area has been tremendous and provides a great start to reconstruction of this critical corridor," NCDOT Division 14 Engineer Wesley Grindstaff said. "This decision will have the lowest impact on the long-term health of the forest out of all the possible sites."

"We are pleased that we have reached another milestone on this long path to reconstruction," Grindstaff said. "NCDOT and our partners will continue working in the Gorge and on designs to build the best facility possible."

