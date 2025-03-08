24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Henderson mother faces charges after child shoots, kills another child inside home

WTVD logo
Saturday, March 8, 2025 4:29PM
5-year-old girl shot and killed by 3-year-old boy in Henderson
Henderson police said the gun has been recovered from the house where the shooting happened.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Henderson mother is facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed by a 3-year-old boy.

The shooting happened inside a home on Gary Street at the end of February.

The circumstances around the shooting have not been released.

Henderson Police Department said the 3-year-old got a hold of an unsecured gun and fired it at the 5-year-old. First responders provided medical assistance after arriving on the scene but were unable to save the child.

24-year-old Morgan Deans failed to secure a 9mm handgun. She was given a $6,000 unsecured bond.

Featured video is from a previous report.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW