4 people charged in Vance County drug bust

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Henderson.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a significant amount of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and five firearms, as well as $30,000 in cash at a home on Avery Lane.

Authorities said the home was also occupied by numerous juveniles.

Maurice Kearney and Andrea Swain were arrested and charged with traffic cocaine, traffic heroin, traffic marijuana, and felony maintaining both a residence and motor vehicle to keep/sell/store controlled substances.

Deputies also arrested and charged Michael Gill and Tiffanie Moore with traffic cocaine traffic heroin, and felony maintaining a motor vehicle to keep/sell/store controlled substances.

They are all being held under secured bonds.

