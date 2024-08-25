More than $5,500 worth in goods stolen from multiple stores in Goldsboro, 4 arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people were arrested Saturday after police said they stole more than $5,700 in goods from four stores in Goldsboro.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to calls about a felony larceny at Dick's Sporting Goods at 505 Eastgate Drive. When officers arrived, they were given a description of multiple suspects and a vehicle

Police said officers tried to stop the suspect's vehicle which was later found driving westbound on US 70. After a 22-mile pursuit to Wilson, police said the vehicle stopped and four people ran out of the car and led officers on a foot chance.

An investigation found that four people stole more than $5,700 worth of items from Dick's Sporting Goods on Eastgate Drive, JCPenney, Ross, and TJ Maxx on N. Berkeley Blvd in Goldsboro. Authorities said all of the stolen items were returned to the stores.

Chaquan Whitaker, 29, of Wilson is being charged with two counts of flee to elude with motor vehicle, breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, resisting public officer, reckless driving to endanger, no operators license, red light violation, OFA felony possession of Sch II (Wilson Co.), and OFA PWIMSD Sch II (Wilson Co.).

Aqilya Spells 36, of Wilson two counts of felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, OFA Assault on Government Official (Wilson Co.), OFA Felony Probation Violation (Wilson Co.), OFA Aid/ Abet Larceny (Wilson Co.), OFA Misdemeanor Larceny (Wilson Co.).

Hydeia Spells, 22, of Wilson is being charged with two counts of felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Antwone Barnes, 43, of Wilson is being charged with two counts of felony larceny, resisting public officer, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He is being held under an $18,000 secured bond.

Whitaker, Aqilya Spells, and Hydeia Spells are all being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,500 for felony arrests.

Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Judy Lane at 919-734-8177.