3 months after motel shut down, families receive new furniture for their new homes in Henderson

The motel where the families were living was shut down in May by city leaders for health, fire and building code violations.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ashleigh Alston is just hours away from moving into her four-bedroom home with her six children and thanks to a generous donation she'll have furniture.

"Can't do nothing, but just smile," said Alston. "If we didn't have this I was going to get air mattresses. That's what we were going to sleep on. The past three months have been a little stressful. It's played on my mental a little bit. I cried a little bit, but always kept God first."

Charlotte-based company Beds for Kids donated $100,000 in furniture with help from Wellcare.

"This is part of ensuring these families have housing and a house they can feel good and safe in," said Shaune Lancit with Wellcare.

In May, ABC11 Eyewitness News reported on the health violations that included mold, bugs, trash and debris piling up inside. The City Manager said the property also had building and fire code violations; some of which call for fines.

"They have not been fined. The violations are finable, but they are still working through violations," said Henderson City Manager Terrell Blackman.

The city even stepped up to help these families get back on their feet.

"The city even gave a displacement check to each family at two thousand dollars. The city manager worked that out," said Henderson Mayor Melissa Elliott.

The city believes it's possible the motel could reopen, but it will be challenging with the many violations.

ABC11 Eyewitness News reached out to the owners of the 121 Motel for comment and hasn't heard back.