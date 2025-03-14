Henderson farmer adjusts to challenges after USDA cuts: 'Just in disbelief'

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fourth-generation farmer Patrick Brown is one of many farmers affected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture cuts. The federal government has ended two programs that provided food to schools and food banks by buying it from local farmers.

"The way this may impact my farm season is getting crops in the ground later. We already have to deal with Mother Nature so that's going to be unpredictable," said Brown. "It's not positive. Moreso, what are we going to do now? Just in disbelief."

It's prep season for Brown and that means he spent the day getting his tractors ready.

It's causing us to become more resilient. We're not going to complain. We're going to keep moving forward. - Patrick Brown, Henderson farmer

"I'm changing out all of these nodules on my sprayer. Getting everything ready for spring so I don't have any breakdowns," he said.

Brown grew up on the farm he runs and remembers when it produced tobacco. As a boy, he enjoyed running the fields and being his dad's helper.

"Overlooking the workers' work or trucking tobacco from the fields to the shed," he said.

He said his father would be proud of the farmer he's become. The farm is used to grow produce, soybeans, corn, wheat, and industrial hemp today.

USDA cuts have many farmers, including Brown's friends he said, concerned about how they will move forward. He said about 75% of his revenue comes from federal funds. He is having to pivot to other revenue streams and resources to have a successful growing year.

"It's causing us to become more resilient. We're not going to complain. We're going to keep moving forward," he said.