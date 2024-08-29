Bomb threat and high temperatures forces early dismissal at Heritage High School

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heritage High School is dismissing early Thursday due to high temperatures.

The early dismissal comes less than an hour after the school had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat.

In that evacuation, students and staff were taken to the outdoor stadium while law enforcement investigated the threat.

Then school leaders decided to dismiss the students completely.

"Due to safety concerns of high temperatures following a building evacuation, we will dismiss students at 12:00 p.m.," the school explained in a message on its website. "School buses will provide transportation home for students who ride by bus, and parents can pick up their students using the normal procedure. Staff will remain on campus with students until they are picked up."