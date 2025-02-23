High-speed chase across multiple counties ends in Wake County crash

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase across multiple counties ended in a crash that took place in Wake County.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, troopers initially tried to stop a group of motorcyclists on I-95 near Four Oaks in Johnston County, but they say the group kept going leading troopers into Benson.

One of the suspects was eventually caught at a rest area, while the other continued onto I-40 in Wake County.

That motorcyclist then crashed into a car at the intersection of Wade Avenue and Faircloth Street.

The driver of that car is ok.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and there is no word yet on his condition.

He's facing multiple charges.

