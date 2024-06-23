Highway patrol car hits car after high-speed chase in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase ended in a crash overnight in Johnston County.

It started on I-40 near the 320 and 322-mile marker.

An NCSHP trooper attempted to pull over a Dodge Challenger, but the driver sped off, exited I-40 onto I-95 heading south, and then took exit 79. Speeds reached 150 miles per hour.

According to authorities, the Dodge driver drifted left on the exit ramp and hit a guardrail, and the patrol car collided with the car, unable to avoid it.

The driver was arrested and taken to Johnston County Jail. The woman also inside the Challenger was detained but later released.

Highway patrol said the Challenger and license plate were reported stolen.

Additional charges are pending.

ABC11 is working to learn what time this incident exactly happened.