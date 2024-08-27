Driver on Highway 421 shot by person in Dodge Charger near Lee-Harnett county line

This happened overnight in the town of Broadway.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A highway shooting in Sanford spilled over into a gas station in Harnett County.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office said it all began Monday night on Highway 421 at the Highway 87 interchange in Sanford.

DeCarlos Donte Cherry, 32, was driving his 2013 Toyota Camry when someone in a black Dodge Charger started shooting at him.

Cherry continued south on US-421 with the Dodge Charger chasing after him. Soon, Cherry crossed into Harnett County and pulled into the Circle K convenience store just past McArthur Road looking for help.

He jumped out of his car and rushed into the Circle K.

More bullets flew from inside the Dodge Charger toward Cherry inside Circle K. Multiple customers were inside Circle K when the shooting happened; none of them were injured.

First responders arrived soon thereafter and helped Cherry get to a nearby hospital for treatment. He had been shot at least one time; the severity of his injuries has not been released.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office said it has not determined who was inside the Dodge Charger shooting at Cherry and the people inside the Circle K.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harnett Sheriff's Hotline at 910-893-0300 or submit tips at P3Tips.com