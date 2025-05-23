Businesses hope to capitalize off record-breaking Memorial Day travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- AAA is projecting more than 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day weekend, including 1.3 million North Carolinians.

"I sound like a broken record, but we're expecting record breaking numbers," said Tiffany Wright, Director of Public Affairs for AAA.

Nationally, that represents a 3.1% increase year-over-year, with auto, air, and other forms of transportation all seeing higher numbers.

"If your travel plans allow you to leave Saturday morning, I would suggest leaving before noon, even maybe even a little bit earlier," said Wright.

Filling up at the pump is one area where drivers will see some relief.

ABC11's Tamara Scott is at Raleigh-Durham International Airport as millions are expected to take the skies over the holiday weekend.

In North Carolina, the average gallon of regular costs $2.88, lower than the national average of $3.19 a gallon, and well below the state average of $3.36 last year.

"The fact that you're going to be saving anywhere between 40 or 50 cents a gallon versus this time last year, that might encourage some people to take those last minute road trips," said Wright.

She urged drivers to check their tire pressure, windshield wiper blades, and vehicle fluids prior to traveling. Further, she encouraged travelers to pack an emergency kit and ensure they have plenty of rest before hitting the road.

For those opting to fly, the hope is to avoid long lines and delays at airports.

"I was so nervous getting to the airport, thinking I was going to be swamped and then walked right up through TSA, got on (the plane). The airport was fine. Getting the Uber was fine. It's really easy," said Betsy Jinks, who arrived in the Triangle Friday to attend Animazement.

The three-day festival at the Raleigh Convention Center runs through Sunday.

"We want to try to do this during the day and then kind of explore the city or like see the food and stuff at night," Jinks explained.

Jay Jones is also preparing for events this weekend: Taste of Soul NC and NC Sugar Rush.

"In the Bull City, we've got you covered with food, family, bounce houses, great merchants, vendors. Raleigh - all deserts only. Deserts from funnel cake to smoothies to anything you have in mind," said Jones.

Taste of Soul NC is Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Durham Central Park, while NC Sugar Rush is on Sunday at City Plaza in downtown Raleigh from noon to 6 p.m.

"It's a springboard for bigger catering events moving forward. Meeting new people, audiences. It's fantastic," said Jones, who expects at least a thousand people each day.

Jones also own's Jay's Italian Ice and noted his business has been impacted by tariffs.

"The prices do hurt as far as cups, cones as those things have doubled in price," said Jones.

"The flip flop whiplash of what is going on with the information on tariffs is certainly impacting that promotional cadence that has been set for months now. It's the retailers are really nimble that are going to be able to change that cadence that's been there and set for a while. Bigger retailers that have dynamic pricing like Walmart and Target and in some cases Amazon, those are the ones that are going to be able to switch those promotions very quickly and really cater it to a local audience," said Hitha Herzog, Chief Research Officer with H Squared Research.

A survey from RetailMeNot found that 36% of consumers are planning to shop Memorial Day sales this year, double the rate of last year. However, the average planned spend of $289 is slightly below last year's figure of $297.

As for products that shoppers could score deals on, Herzog noted kitchen appliances, pool items, and outdoor gear.

"I think we're going to see the consumer maybe pull their purse strings back a little because of the bigger promotions that are coming through down the pipeline for the summer," Herzog said, as she cited Amazon Prime Day in July.

Friday, President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs of 50% on the European Union and 25% on Apple, as he urged the tech giant to manufacture its products in the United States.

"There's certainly a lot of (fear of missing out) when it comes to spending, especially now because all we're seeing is information about tariffs, whether they're getting implemented, whether prices are going to go up. So we are certainly going to see that consumers are going to go out there and want to shop more because they want to make sure that they are getting their specific product for the price that they can afford because they don't know if the prices are going to go up in a couple of months," Herzog explained.

She adds businesses are also using this time to look ahead.

"The summer is really the precursor for holiday (sales) and a lot of these retailers are starting to plan what they're going to do for the holiday season," said Herzog.