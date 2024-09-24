Durham Police search for suspect in shooting that left 40-year-old man dead

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Monday night that left a man dead.

DPD said the shooting happened about 11:35 p.m. in the area of North Hyde Park Avenue and Holloway Street.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police identified him as Marquis Sinclair, 40, of Durham.

The shooting remains under investigation and appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Investigator J. Berkstresser at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29538 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

