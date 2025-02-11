2 children die in casino parking garage, police say they probably froze to death

DETROIT -- Two children were found dead inside a Detroit parking garage on Monday.

A mother and her five children were sleeping in a van at the Hollywood Casino Hotel, police said.

The mother noticed her 9-year-old son was not breathing and instead of calling the police, she called a family friend to take them to the hospital, according to police.

While at the hospital, the grandmother of the children called saying another child, a 2-year-old girl was not breathing.

The friend returned and took her to the hospital, as well.

Both children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The causes of death have not been determined. However, Detroit police suspect the children may have frozen to death.

The remaining three children were evaluated and treated at the hospital.

Police said the family was homeless and living out of the van.

So far, no word of any arrests or charges.

