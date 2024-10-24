NC Central expects thousands to attends homecoming events in Durham: 'Enjoying the weekend safely'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Homecoming festivities are in full swing on NC Central University's (NCCU) campus and school leaders expect more than 10,000 people will descend on Durham Saturday for the football game.

Divine 9 took center stage Thursday afternoon for the Alumni Stroll Off. There are other gatherings scheduled to celebrate the Eagle Spirit.

There was an off-campus party Wednesday night at Merrick-Moore Park and the crowd started spilling into the nearby street.

"It was just pretty busy. It wasn't a lot of parking, so that was kind of the issue with that," said student Adaniss Taylor.

Campus Police helped Durham Police disperse the crowd.

I'm very excited to see everything that comes with an HBCU homecoming. Jaeda Harris, NCCU Student

NCCU police chief Brand Officer Stephen Fusi says the school is working with multiple law enforcement agencies to make sure everyone in attendance can celebrate safely.

"We just encourage everybody to enjoy the weekend safely, have fun with friends, but follow the rules," said Fusi. "Also, be respectful to your neighbors and others around who are all here to have a good time."

"I'm very excited to see everything that comes with an HBCU homecoming as a student," said student Jaeda Harris.

"We get emails every day. I think I got about like 15 about this homecoming," said student Andre Saunders about the safety measures in place.

"I absolutely feel safe. Our police chief and his crew, they are very active on campus," said Taylor. "They're going to do everything they can to keep the locals and the students in the university safe."

There will be road closures starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday for the parade and game.

Fusi explained, "All of Fayetteville Street from Lawson Street."

Tickets are digital for the game against Morgan State which is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. The clear bag policy is in effect.