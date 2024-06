City of Raleigh to employ people experiencing homelessness to clean up the city

The Raleigh City Council approved a contract with the Great Raleigh Cleanup to continue a pilot program, which employs unhoused people to clean up the city.

The Raleigh City Council approved a contract with the Great Raleigh Cleanup to continue a pilot program, which employs unhoused people to clean up the city.

The Raleigh City Council approved a contract with the Great Raleigh Cleanup to continue a pilot program, which employs unhoused people to clean up the city.

The Raleigh City Council approved a contract with the Great Raleigh Cleanup to continue a pilot program, which employs unhoused people to clean up the city.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh city leaders have signed off on a plan to spend $500,000 to employ people experiencing homelessness to clean the city.

City council approved a contract with the Great Raleigh Cleanup to continue a pilot program.

The program employs un-housed people to help clean up the city's parks, waterways, and roadsides.

The city says the pilot phase of this program received positive feedback from participants and collaborators.