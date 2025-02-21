Homicide investigation underway after body found in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a body was found near Bragg Boulevard and Winston Avenue early Friday morning.

Officers responded about 2:40 a.m. and found the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other details were immediately released but detectives were investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this investigation can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

