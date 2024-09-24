Cumberland County family grieves son shot and killed Monday: 'He had so much more to give'

The family of Nikki Savage is still processing what happened Monday afternoon. A suspect later turned himself in.

The family of Nikki Savage is still processing what happened Monday afternoon. A suspect later turned himself in.

The family of Nikki Savage is still processing what happened Monday afternoon. A suspect later turned himself in.

The family of Nikki Savage is still processing what happened Monday afternoon. A suspect later turned himself in.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County family is grieving after a man was killed in a shooting Monday at his home in Gray's Creek.

Nikki Savage's father and stepmom say they will miss their witty son who was full of potential

"He was very smart, very intelligent," said Jonathan Savage, Nikki's father. "He was always in good spirits, always a happy person."

They said they still don't know what led up to Savage, 30, being shot Monday afternoon in the 6300 block of Chinquapin Court. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Douglas Ray Chavis II, 25, got into a confrontation with Savage. That confrontation ended with Savage killed and a woman injured by gunshots.

The sheriff's office said it seemed Savage and Chavis weren't connected. It also said it's not certain as to why Chavis II allegedly opened fire.

"He just wanted to be a good person and work hard and have something to show for it," said Vivian Shaffer, Nikki Savage's stepmom.

The sheriff's office said Savage was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman who was shot was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for her injuries and was expected to recover.

Douglas Ray Chavis II made a court appearance Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said Chavis II turned himself in at the Cumberland County Detention Center late Monday night and was being held without bond after Tuesday's court appearance.

Savage's dad and stepmom said they're not only mourning their son but also who he could have become.

"He had so much more to do and that was taken from him," Shaffer said. "He had so much more to give."