Raleigh cuts garbage service short amid dangerous feels-like temperatures: 'Just have patience'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The extreme heat that's blanketing much of the impact is having major impacts on the Triangle's major cities. While many people find creative ways to take cover and beat the oppressive temperatures, some city services in Raleigh are taking protective measures for their employees.

"We want all of our employees that come in to work to go home safe as well," said Gregory Jenkins II, Interim Director of Solid Waste Services.

Jenkins said that's standard protocol to protect worker safety once "feels like" temperatures eclipse the OSHA threshold of 105. He said the move could lead to pickup delays for customers but didn't anticipate they would last more than a day or two.

"If your trash is not being collected, or you recycling or your yard waste, leave it out and we will be getting it either the next day or the following day," Jenkins said.

City officials are pleading for patience from the community given the extreme conditions, and urging people with concerns -- or whose garbage has not been picked up two days after their scheduled date -- to use the Reuse App or call the city.

"Just have patience, we will get to you. If we haven't gotten to you in two days, give us a call and let us know," he said.

Last year, garbage crews were called in from the field six times due to extreme heat.