Triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday increasing risk of heat-related illnesses

Still hot, but less humid.

Still hot, but less humid.

Still hot, but less humid.

Still hot, but less humid.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- How hot is it? Well the Triangle is getting closer to record-breaking temperatures.

An extended period of dangerously hot weather will continue.

Wednesday will be the hottest day this week.

High pressure will build over the region today and strengthen into tomorrow.

The hotter air, dry ground, and June sun will lead to highs around 100 Wednesday approaching the record of 102 at RDU from 1952.

These unusually hot and humid conditions will increase the risk of heat related illnesses, especially for those without air conditioning.

People should try to avoid outdoor activities during the warmest parts of the day which will be in the afternoon.