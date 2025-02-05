Ways you can support Go Red for Women, raise awareness about cardiovascular disease

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Friday, February 7 is National Wear Red Day, an initiative dedicated to supporting the Go Red for Women campaign and raising awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death among women and new mothers.

Cardiovascular disease is a silent threat, affecting nearly 45% of women aged 20 and older. It claims more lives in the U.S. than all forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association encourages everyone to wear red as a symbol of support and solidarity in the fight against this devastating disease.

Know Your Numbers to Decrease Your Risk of Heart Disease

One of the most crucial steps in preventing heart disease is understanding key personal health numbers:



Total cholesterol

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Body mass index (BMI)

These numbers help determine an individual's risk for heart disease. Talking to a doctor about these risks and ways to lower them can be life-saving.

Ways You Can Join the Go Red for Women Campaign

Spread the Word: Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to participate in National Wear Red Day and share information about heart disease prevention.

Learn CPR: In an emergency, knowing CPR can make the difference between life and death. The person you save may be someone you love.

Donate: Support the American Heart Association's lifesaving work by clicking here.

Losing even one woman to heart disease or stroke is too many. For more information on how to protect yourself or a loved one, visit WearRedDay.org