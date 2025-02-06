Human remains found in suitcase in New York City's East River

NEW YORK CITY -- Police are investigating after human remains were found in a suitcase in New York City's East River on Wednesday.

The gruesome discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. when the NYPD Harbor Unit retrieved the suitcase in the East River near Governor's Island, just south of Manhattan.

The suitcase was then taken to Pier 16.

The suitcase contained a man's torso, sources told ABC News.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the individual dead.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

No further details have been provided. The investigation remains ongoing.

ABC News contributed to this report.