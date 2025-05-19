New indoor playground opening in Durham for children

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As moms, we've all been there. It's raining outside or it's just too hot to take the kids to the playground. But they have so much energy. In Durham, there's a new indoor playground, perfect for kids ready to burn off some energy.

Level after level of indoor fun. Hyper Kidz officially opening their doors in Durham and offering a 13,000 square foot facility for kids of all ages.

"This is our mini zone, lots of different sensory activities, climbing," said Melissa Kaillor, Hyper Kidz.

And their main focus at Hyper Kidz is getting kids away from screens and technology.

"We don't do video games, we don't do arcade games. We're all about interactive play and getting that energy out. Whether is rainy out, sunny out...we just want them to enjoy," Kaillor said.

From birthday parties to a rainy day activity, it's an all-day activity parents can count on.

"The kids getting their energy out, having the ability to do sensory play, and all of these different activities in one place," Kaillor said.

When you pay admission, it covers play for the entire day. They also have birthday party rooms. There's also a room tucked away in the back and it's a place for mom's to nurse if they need to or just a quiet place to reset if your kids go into sensory overload.