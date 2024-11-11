Woman wins $1M after forgetting about lottery ticket

A suburban woman became a millionaire after randomly buying a ticket while grocery shopping.

ELMHURST, Ill. -- An Illinois woman put a lottery ticket in her purse and forgot about it. She ended up winning a big jackpot.

She said she purchased the ticket on a whim at a Jewel-Osco grocery store in Elmhurst, Illinois.

The ticket was purchased the same of the drawing on October 20.

The woman finally dug into her purse and checked the numbers.

The winning numbers were: 2-3-24-25-28.

She played all five numbers and won a million dollars. She said she will be using the money for travel.

