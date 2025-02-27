Increased patrols around Lake Lynn Park in Raleigh after reported sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have increased patrols around Lake Lynn Park after a woman said she was touched inappropriately by a man while on a run.

The woman told Raleigh police she was running near the lake on Tuesday night when she was approached by the man who touched her without her consent.

RPD arrested 18-year-old Jacarri Powell after an investigation.

The news came as a shock to one woman ABC11 spoke with who walks the trail often.

"That's why I had to come up with my husband because he comes here to run and comes in the evening. But as a woman, you're always kind of aware of, you know, the parking lot and the apartments that are around here and making sure that, you know, you're safe and you're doing everything you can to be safe."

Powell was released on bond and due back in court April 8.

