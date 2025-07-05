2 killed, 5 injured in mass shooting in downtown Indianapolis, police say

INDIANAPOLIS -- An investigation is underway after two people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting in Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

Officials said officers were already responding to another disturbance in the area when they learned of a second disturbance, WTHR reported.

The officers heard gunfire as they responded to the second scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said six people went to the hospital, where one of the victims later died from their injuries.

The victims were a mix of juveniles and adults, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Numerous guns were found at the scene and several people were detained for questioning.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

