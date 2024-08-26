Influencer raises awareness about the impact of natural disasters

His goal is to raise awareness of the millions of people displaced by disasters worldwide.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A renowned public speaker and influencer began a cross-country journey in Raleigh on Sunday.

Jason Browne is driving from Raleigh to Oregon for a seven-day outdoor survival experience.

"Many of us take the privilege of shelter for granted, but for millions, that security is stripped away," said Browne.

Browne will use the same supplies as the international disaster relief charity ShelterBox has delivered to three million of the most vulnerable people.

ShelterBox has shipped durable tents, solar lanterns, repair kits, water distillation kits, cookware sets, and more to 100 countries, including Gaza, Ukraine and now Grenada following Hurricane Beryl.

Browne said his journey shares their stories of loss and resilience.

