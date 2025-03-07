Investigation underway after shots fired into vehicle on I-40 East, Raleigh PD says

Lanes near North Harrison Avenue are closed as they investigate.

There's a police presence Friday morning after shots were fired into a vehicle on on I-40.

Raleigh Police Department watch commander confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting on I-40 East near N. Harrison Avenue.

A viewer who caught the I-40 East shooting on camera sent the video to Eyewitness News. Glass can be seen scattering.

According to Wake County Sheriff's Office, deputies are on the scene collecting evidence and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lanes near North Harrison Avenue are closed as they investigate. Drivers should seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.