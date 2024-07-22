Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce, reveals past miscarriage story on social media

Kelce's followers thanked her for speaking out, some of them even sharing their own personal experiences with pregnancy loss.

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce, is speaking out about the media speculating on women's pregnancies and shutting down rumors she's pregnant.

"I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now and my lack of filter is kicking in and we're just gonna nip this in the bud," she began in a TikTok video posted Friday. "I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of the last football season stating that I'm pregnant. I'm not."

In the minute-long clip, the mom of three included a trigger warning due to her post touching on pregnancy loss. She also shared that she experienced a miscarriage years ago.

Kelce said she hasn't been pregnant since the birth of her and husband Jason Kelce's youngest child, Bennett, whom they welcomed in February 2023.

"I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic. Really lights my fire," she continued.

Kelce then shared that her miscarriage occurred before welcoming Wyatt, her eldest child with the former Philadelphia Eagles center, in October 2019.

"...So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly, and I think ... we need to just be in agreement that this is not a topic that anyone needs to be first on reporting," she concluded. "Let the parents say it when they're good and ready."

In the caption of her TikTok video, Kelce shared that she has been "questioned by strangers" on the topic in the past and even had a random person DM her to ask if she had a miscarriage.

"Let's do better," she wrote.

Kelce's followers took to the comments to thank her for speaking out, some of them even sharing their own personal experiences with pregnancy loss.

"THIS!! Preach! Saying something so many of us want to scream!! ," one person wrote, while another wrote, "Queen! I'm so sorry about your angel baby before Wyatt ."