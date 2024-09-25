Father, daughter in Charlotte brought closer together after life-saving brain surgeries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A father and daughter in Charlotte are recovering after they both got brain surgery.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC-TV, for Isaias Sanchez, it all started with an unusual headache.

"I started getting ice pick headaches," he told WSOC. "Certain parts of my head would just sting me."

Isaias was diagnosed with Chiari malformation, which means his brain was outgrowing his skull. His only option was surgery.

Less than a year later, Isaias' 14-year-old daughter Sela ended up in that same doctor's office. An MRI revealed she had an arteriovenous malformation or AVM.

Doctors told WSOC her brain developed a tangled web of arteries and veins on the right side, and it could be deadly.

After surgery and radiation, Sela is feeling more like herself and back to doing the things she loves.

