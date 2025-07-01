Jabil bringing more than 1,000 jobs, $500 million investment coming to Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Josh Stein announced Jabil Inc., an engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions company, expects to create 1,181 new jobs in Rowan County.

The company says it will also invest approximately $500 million over several years to establish a manufacturing facility.

"Companies that are already operating in North Carolina know the value of doing business in our state better than anyone," said Governor Josh Stein.

"We welcome Jabil's expansion, and we are committed to further developing the largest manufacturing workforce in the southeast and the business-friendly climate they need for this next phase of growth."

Jabil has 30 locations across the United States, including three in North Carolina.

These new jobs could create a potential annual payroll impact of more than $73.2 million for the region.

The project's projected return on investment of public dollars is 115%, meaning for every dollar of potential cost to the state, the state receives $2.15 in state revenue.