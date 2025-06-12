NC could be home to major aviation startup Jet Zero, would possibly bring 10K jobs

He will likely focus on a California aviation startup eyeing NC for its first manufacturing plant.

He will likely focus on a California aviation startup eyeing NC for its first manufacturing plant.

He will likely focus on a California aviation startup eyeing NC for its first manufacturing plant.

He will likely focus on a California aviation startup eyeing NC for its first manufacturing plant.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina could be on the verge of a major job announcement today.

Governor Josh Stein is set to deliver remarks in Greensboro this afternoon where he will likely focus on a California aviation startup eyeing NC for its first manufacturing plant.

It could bring 10,000 possible new jobs.

Jet Zero has chosen Greensboro as a finalist for its first manufacturing plant.

The company says the planes they make offer superior fuel efficiency, which could improve safety range for new routes, and overall customer experience.

United and Alaska Airlines have already invested in the company with plans to order the new design.

Governor Stein will be in Greensboro to talk about the economic incentive that would come with this if it is made a reality.

If Jet Zero comes to Greensboro it'll be the second aviation start up with plans for the Triad - joining jet maker Boom Supersonic.

