It's official: Supersonic jet startup Boom to land in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state that bills itself "First In Flight" will now be home to what could be the future of flight.
Boom, the Denver-based startup company developing what could be the first supersonic airliner since the Concorde, will build a factory at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, state government officials confirmed to ABC11.
An official announcement will be made on Wednesday at the airport, sources said, as Gov. Roy Cooper's public schedule added a 2 p.m. "economic development announcement."
Video from the company's website showcases the sleek airliners that are dubbed to be the fastest and most sustainable available. In some examples listed, a flight from New York to London would take only three and half hours on its Overture aircraft.
Though the number of jobs and the exact investment haven't been announced, sources told ABC11 that the factory will not be close to the scale of the new Toyota electric car battery factory -- yet. Indeed, Boom being a startup company is also no guarantee its ventures will succeed, as the jet-maker has yet to fully build its first aircraft for a test flight, let alone attach an engine to its prototype.
Boom this year, however, has secured a strategic partnership with the U.S. Air Force worth up to $60 million, and last year's funding exceeded $110 million, bringing the company's total funding to $270 million.
Negotiations between Boom and North Carolina began last year, as first reported by ABC11's newsgathering partners, the News & Observer.
