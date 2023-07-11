Honda Aircraft Company to invest $55M more in North Carolina to develop HondaJet 2600 model

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Honda will invest an additional $55 million in North Carolina to develop and produce a new longer-range version of its jet.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Tuesday, saying Greensboro would be the site of the development and production of the new HondaJet 2600 model.

Honda Aircraft Company, a subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, is based in Greensboro. The company is already recognized as one of the leaders in manufacturing business jets, and it is trying to continue innovating.

The company has developed a concept for the HondaJet 2600 model, which looks to be the first light jet capable of flying completely across the United States without stopping.

To accomplish that goal, Honda Aircraft Company will add 280 jobs to its Greensboro facility. The renewed investment will bring the company's total in North Carolina to more than $335 million.

"HondaJet's creation of nearly 300 good-paying jobs is yet another example of why CNBC named North Carolina as the number one state in the country to do business for the second year in a row," Cooper said. "This decision shows our state's commitment to developing a skilled workforce, not only in the key industry of aerospace with a flagship brand like HondaJet, but in the entire advanced manufacturing arena."

"We are thrilled that North Carolina will be home to the new Honda light jet that represents the next chapter of our skyward mobility," said Hideto Yamasaki, President and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. "The state of North Carolina provides a rich talent pool and tremendous support from our local community and having our facilities located right next to the Piedmont Triad International Airport is an ideal location to develop and produce our new light jet."

Wages for the new jobs will vary, but the average salary is said to be nearly $89,000 per year. The current average salary in Guilford County is $57,190.