Former police officer makes court appearance for sexual battery charges in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Fayetteville police officer made his first court appearance in Cumberland County on Thursday, a day after being charged with multiple counts of sexual battery.

That officer, who's now been fired from the Fayetteville Police Department because of his charges, is Jacob Jones.

Jones is facing six counts of sexual battery for allegedly touching someone inappropriately during a service call. Now the district attorney's office says two more alleged victims have come forward with allegations.

Jones has hired his own attorney for the case; that attorney spoke to ABC11 News after the court appearance on Thursday.

"There are six counts, and they all stem from the same series of transactions. So, in my opinion, it is a little bit overcharged in this case," said Jones' attorney, Andrew Dualan.

Former Fayetteville Officer Jacob Jones (on the right), his attorney, Andrew Dualan (on the left)

Timeline of allegations

Fayetteville police say Jones responded to a call at a business on Bragg Boulevard in May when the alleged sexual battery incidents happened. While reviewing surveillance footage at the scene, Jones is accused of touching a female employee inappropriately multiple times.

The department was notified on June 10, which led to Jones being put on administrative leave.

Jones was then arrested, charged, and fired on Wednesday, June 18, after administrative and criminal investigations.

However, as of Thursday morning, the DA's office says two more victims have come forward with allegations as investigations continue.

Dualan responded to the claims ahead of Jones's next court appearance scheduled for August 20.

"I'd like to speak with the alleged victim in this case, and if there is any other evidence that the state has, I'd like to see that as well."

Thursday, a Cumberland County judge decreased Jones' bond from $25,000 to a $10,000 secured bond. The DA's office did not come out to speak to reporters after the court appearance.