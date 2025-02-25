Man convicted of murdering Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay stabbed in Brooklyn jail

Karl Jordan, the man convicted of murdering Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay was stabbed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he is awaiting sentencing.

BROOKLYN -- One of two men found guilty of murdering Run-DMC's Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell in a cocaine deal gone bad has been stabbed in jail, sources told ABC News.

Karl Jordan, who was convicted a year ago in connection with Jam Master Jay's death, was stabbed over the weekend at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he is awaiting sentencing.

Jordan was hospitalized after the stabbing. His condition was not immediately clear.

Jordan's sentencing date has not been set. A federal judge in Brooklyn is mulling his attempt to overturn the verdict.

A spokesman for the US Attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York declined to comment.

Calls to Jordan's attorneys were not returned.

